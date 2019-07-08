Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00
St Gregory's RC Church
David Porter Notice
PORTER David
'Dave' Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family and the Priest on 28th June 2019,
aged 76 years.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Gregory's RC Church on Monday 15th July at 11am followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired will benefit Cancer Research UK.
A touch of tangerine to be worn please, to reflect Dave's love of Blackpool FC.
All further enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare, Chorley
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2019
