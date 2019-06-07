|
|
|
PARKINSON On 4th June 2019
Peacefully at Marley Court
David
'Dave'
Aged 84 years
The beloved husband of
Sylvia (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Russell & Darrell,
father-in-law of
Rosalind & Karen,
loving grandad of
Geddy, Jade & Jordan.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019
at 1:30 p.m.
As requested by the family,
casual clothes may be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
