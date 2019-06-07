Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for David Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Parkinson

Notice Condolences

David Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON On 4th June 2019
Peacefully at Marley Court
David
'Dave'
Aged 84 years
The beloved husband of
Sylvia (deceased),
dearly loved dad of
Russell & Darrell,
father-in-law of
Rosalind & Karen,
loving grandad of
Geddy, Jade & Jordan.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019
at 1:30 p.m.
As requested by the family,
casual clothes may be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.