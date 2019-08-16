|
|
|
PARKER Peacefully on 12th August 2019
DAVID
Aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Joanne and Ian and father-in-law of Paul and Janet.
Always in our hearts
A celebration of David's life
will take place at Preston Crematorium on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 10.00.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to either Cancer Research U.K. or
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel-01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019