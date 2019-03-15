|
|
|
MUIR DAVID The family of David Muir would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of love and support given at this sad time.
Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit R.N.L.I, to all who attended the funeral service and to Rev. Brian McConkey for his kind and thoughtful ministrations.
Special thanks to Fulwood Golf Club for their warm hospitality and to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
