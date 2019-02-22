Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
David Muir Notice
Muir David Who passed on
Sunday February 17th at
Bath Royal United Hospital
with his family by his side,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved by his late wife Ann,
loving father to Amanda and
her partner Julian, and not
forgetting a small dog
called Poppy.
The funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to the R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to William Houghton
Funeral Directors.
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood.
PR2 9XL. Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
