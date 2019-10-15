|
|
|
MONKS David Passed away suddenly
aged 63 years.
The dearly loved husband
of Jackie.
Loving Dad of Sheridan, Alicia
and Christopher and a
loving Grandad.
Funeral Service will be held
at St Thomas Church, Garstang
on Tuesday 22nd October at 11:00am followed by interment within the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made in memory of David for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019