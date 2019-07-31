|
|
|
LINLEY On 15th July 2019,
David Graham
Aged 64 years.
Born in Colchester, Essex.
Only son of Nancy and Graham Linley (both deceased)
Cousin of Jane Ritchie.
Worked in the planning department of Preston City Council. Retired. Keen member of the Campain for Real Ale (Camra)
Loyal member of Stoke City Football Club. Keen Hill Walker and Geneologist.
Funeral service and committal at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019