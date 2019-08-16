|
|
|
LAMBERT David
'Dave' Former employee at
BAE Systems.
Died peacefully on
Friday 9th August,
aged 55 years.
Dearly loved son of Doreen
and the late Alan, brother of Janet
and Cathy and a dear
brother in law and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at St. Michael's Church, Grimsargh on Friday 23rd August at 10.45am, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Different Strokes'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019