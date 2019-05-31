Home

KNOWLES David William Peacefully on 19th May 2019, surrounded by his family at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 68 years.
Loving and much loved
Husband of Janice,
dearly loved Dad and Grandad.
May he Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service at
Freckleton Methodist Church on Wednesday 5th June at 11.15am, followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of David may be given for Mesothelioma UK and Cancer Research c/o
Marsdens Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road,
Warton PR4 1XE.
Tel 01772 634100
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
