HALL David Ian Former Headteacher of Blackamoor School, Blackburn.
Peacefully on 3rd December 2019 at Chorley Hospital with his wife
at his side.
Ian
The loving husband and best
friend of Diana. and much loved Dad and Grandpa of Nicholas, Jonathan, Alison, Ethan, Katie, Bethan and Isaac.
He will be sadly missed by many.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Leyland Methodist
Church on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf
of Mind.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019