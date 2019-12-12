Home

GAUKROGER David Samuel Peacefully on 7th December 2019 at the Royal Preston Hospital
aged 88 years.
The dearly beloved husband
of Sylvia, much loved dad to Stephen and Susan, father-in-law to Janet, and a loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
'What a friend we have in Jesus'
The committal will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December at 10.45am and will be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Tanterton Christian Fellowship at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Tanterton Christian Fellowship.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors, 147 Towngate,
Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
