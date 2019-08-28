Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for David Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Elder

Notice Condolences

David Elder Notice
ELDER Fr. David Joseph
Of your charity pray for
the repose of the soul of David,
who died fortified by rites of the Holy Mother Church on
Tuesday 20th August in the
51st year of his priesthood.

A dearly loved priest, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.

'God is love and anyone
who lives in love lives in God
and God lives in them.'

Fr. David will be received in to
SS. Mary & Michael's Church, Garstang on Thursday 5th September at 7.00pm, prior to Requiem Mass on Friday
6th September at 11.30am.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.