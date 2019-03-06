Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30
Kingdom Hall
Bamber Bridge
Committal
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
David Carter Notice
CARTER On 27th February 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
David William
'Dave'
Aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
dearly loved dad of David,
Gary (deceased), Mark & Susan
& a much loved grandad
& great grandad.
'Always a smile instead of a frown,
always a hand when
one was down,
always true, thoughtful and kind,
wonderful memories
he left behind'
Service at the
Kingdom Hall, Bamber Bridge,
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium at 1 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
