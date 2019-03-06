|
|
|
CARTER On 27th February 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
David William
'Dave'
Aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
dearly loved dad of David,
Gary (deceased), Mark & Susan
& a much loved grandad
& great grandad.
'Always a smile instead of a frown,
always a hand when
one was down,
always true, thoughtful and kind,
wonderful memories
he left behind'
Service at the
Kingdom Hall, Bamber Bridge,
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium at 1 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK', c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
