David Bridge

David Bridge Notice
BRIDGE Peacefully on
28th September 2019
with loving family by his side
DAVID
Aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth, father to Amber and Joanne,
step-father to Clair and Chris and also grandad to Sam, Jack,
Aimee, Keiran and Katie
Always remembered.
A celebration of David's
life will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
may go to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o the
funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland
PR25 2EL
Tel: 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019
