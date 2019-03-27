|
Benwell David LLB (HONS) J.P. In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of David aged 64 years, who died suddenly in hospital on
Friday 15th March 2019.
The dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved son of Barbara, loving dad of Gareth, Joanne and Sue and a devoted grandad of Molly, Lucy, Becky, Lennon, Darcie and Freddie. David was a well respected magistrate on the Cumbria and Lancashire Bench, a proud member of the Lancashire County Cricket Members Group and a valued member of the parish choir.
Requiem Mass at
St John the Willows, Kirkham on
Saturday 30th March at 12 noon, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Street Life
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son, 'Church View',
Mowbreck Lane Wesham PR4 3HA
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
