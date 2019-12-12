|
BELL David Hamilton On December 6 very peacefully at Airedale Hospital,
David aged 90 years,
formerly of Walton le Dale and
the Hargreaves Arms,
Laneshawbridge.
Dearly loved partner of Mary and
a proud father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
David's funeral service will take place at Trinity Methodist Church,
Westmoreland Street, Skipton
on Friday December 20 at 10.45a.m to be followed
by cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations would be appreciated to
Sue Ryder Manorlands either
at the service or c/o
Howcrofts Funeral Services.
Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019