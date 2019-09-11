Home

Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
David Baines Notice
BAINES On 2nd September 2019,
suddenly at home

DAVID JOHN
aged 56 years.

Dearly loved brother of Sandra, loving brother in law of
Robert and a devoted uncle of David and Andrew.
Funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Land North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
Tel 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 11, 2019
