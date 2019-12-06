|
BOYLAN Daniel (Danny) Passed away peacefully in
Banksfield Nursing Home
on 28th November 2019,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Rhiannon,
loving father of Kevin and Jenny,
father in law of Joanne,
grandfather of Rachel,
Daniel, and Sean.
Brother to Tony, John
(both deceased), Patsy, Brian, Seamus and Gerry.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service will be held at
Saint Mary Magdalen's Church, Penwortham, Thursday
12th December at 1.15pm,
followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donation to Alzheimer's Society Central Lancashire
are welcome.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ, Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019