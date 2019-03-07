Home

Cyril Thompson Notice
THOMPSON On 1st March 2019,
in hospital and of Ulnes Walton.
CYRIL
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, loving Dad to Rachel, Martyn and Robert, a dear father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad
and a dear brother.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, is desired,
to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
and the District Nurses
(payable to Mrs Joan Thompson)
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Monday 11th March at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
