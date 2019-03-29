|
|
|
REMMETT
On the 24th March 2019
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Cyril Ernest
Aged 94 years
The beloved husband of
Joan (deceased),
dearly loved dad to Hazel,
father in law of Graham and
loving grandad to Laura & Thomas.
'Reunited with his beloved Joan'
Funeral Service at
Trinity Methodist Church,
Gregson Lane, Hoghton
on Tuesday 9th April at 10:30 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More