PRESTON On 5th August 2019
at Crawshaw Hall Nursing Home.
Peacefully with her family by
her side.
Cynthia
'Cindy'
Aged 81 Years
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
loving sister to Roy and
sister in law Linda,
dearest aunt to Gareth, Owen
and their wives Jane & Sally,
a special great aunt to
James, Emily & Coby.
'At Peace and Reunited with
her darling husband Alan.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 1.30 p.m.
Donations, if desired,
to be made towards a memorial tribute for Crawshaw Hall Nursing Home in memory of Cynthia,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2019