DAWSON Peacefully at Oxford House Residential Home on
Sunday November 10th 2019
Constance (Connie)
aged 96 years.
Funeral service to be held at Ashton Methodist Church on Thursday November 28th at 1.15pm followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI or Ashton Methodist Church c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019