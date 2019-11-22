Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:15
Ashton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Dawson

Notice Condolences

Constance Dawson Notice
DAWSON Peacefully at Oxford House Residential Home on
Sunday November 10th 2019
Constance (Connie)
aged 96 years.
Funeral service to be held at Ashton Methodist Church on Thursday November 28th at 1.15pm followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI or Ashton Methodist Church c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -