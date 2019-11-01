Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Colin Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Peacefully, on 21st October 2019,
at his home,
surrounded by his family,
COLIN
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of Lynne and of the late Jean Margaret, loving dad of Belinda Jane,
devoted grandad to Richard
and Amy, William and Emma
and great grandad to Oliver.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. John Baptist, Broughton,
on Thursday 7th November
at 11.30 a.m. followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'Marie Curie' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
