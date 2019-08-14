|
|
|
WHITESIDE Peacefully with his family
by his side.
Colin Andrew
Aged 52 Years
Adored husband of Caroline,
devoted dad of
Michelle & Shannon, much loved grandad, son & brother, sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Y.N.W.A'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 16th August 2019 at 4.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Royal Blackburn Hospital
Critical Care Team'
Cheques payable to ELHT&ME (official hospital charity)
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019