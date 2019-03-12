Home

Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Green Colin
23rd May 1932 - 1st March 2019.

Beloved Husband of Jennifer, loving Father of Richard, Nicholas,
Warren and Alison and proud grandfather of George, Millie,
Evie, Jessica, Lucy, Virginia,
Emma and Matthew.
Passed away peacefully on
March 1st 2019 at the Royal Preston Hospital, aged 86 years.
God Bless, God speed and
Rest in Peace.

Funeral to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
