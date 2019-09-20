Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Cookson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Cookson

Notice Condolences

Colin Cookson Notice
Cookson Peacefully at home
on 14th September 2019

Colin Robert
Aged 92 years.

Dearly beloved
husband of Kathleen,
much loved father
of Jennifer and Paul,
devoted grandfather
and great grandfather.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations gratefully received on behalf of Macular Society
C/o
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 - 7 Balcarres Road, Leyland
PR25 2EL Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.