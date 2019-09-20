|
|
|
Cookson Peacefully at home
on 14th September 2019
Colin Robert
Aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved
husband of Kathleen,
much loved father
of Jennifer and Paul,
devoted grandfather
and great grandfather.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations gratefully received on behalf of Macular Society
C/o
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 - 7 Balcarres Road, Leyland
PR25 2EL Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019