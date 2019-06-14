Home

ASPINALL Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 9th June 2019 surrounded by his beloved family.
Colin
Aged 87 years
Devoted husband of Joyce, legendary dad of Christine, Colin, Hazel, Steven and Duncan.
Much loved father-in-law, awesome grandad and a very special great-grandad.
Gone Fishin'...
A celebration of Colin's life will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so may go to the
Royal British Legion
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
