|
|
|
TAYLOR Clive Peacefully in hospital on
13th March 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Jennie, dearly dad of Sara, father-in-law of Michael, loving grandad
of Jake and Jodie.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Friday 29th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to either Mission for Seafarers or Macmillan Cancer Support.
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Services, Skip Lane,
Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
