|
|
|
DODD Clare Frances On the 17th September, peacefully after a long illness,
and in the Royal Preston Hospital.
The Treasured wife of Peter. Beloved mother of Andrew and Paul and their wives Victoria and Christine and much loved Grandma of Olivia, Harry,
Lilly and Jessica.
Funeral service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on Friday 27th September at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations preferred for Lancashire Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Ref TH007 - to be forwarded
to Longridge Hospital.
Please wear a splash of colour
to represent the flowers
that Clare loved so much.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019