Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Christopher Wild

WILD On 26th March 2019,
at his home,
Christopher
The dearly loved Husband
of Sharran and a much loved
Father and Grandfather.
A Celebration of Chris'
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 5th April at 3.15 p.m.
No flowers by request please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
Preston. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
