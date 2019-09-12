Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
13:00
St Leonard's Church
Walton Le Dale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Newsham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Newsham

Notice Condolences

Christopher Newsham Notice
NEWSHAM Christopher Formerly of Ribbleside Farm.
Loving father of Victoria & William.
Peacefully passed
on 4th September 2019,
Aged 75 years.
Funeral Service at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton Le Dale
on Wednesday 18th September
at 1.00 p.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.