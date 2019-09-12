|
NEWSHAM Christopher Formerly of Ribbleside Farm.
Loving father of Victoria & William.
Peacefully passed
on 4th September 2019,
Aged 75 years.
Funeral Service at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton Le Dale
on Wednesday 18th September
at 1.00 p.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019