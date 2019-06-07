|
GAME Christopher (Chris) Now that your gone husband
You're gone and all that's left is nothing but memories,
Memories that lead me
to silence and tears,
I miss your arms
that hold me tight,
Your snore that fills
our room at night.
You're gone and I can no longer stare at you as you sleep,
But thank God He
lets me see you as I weep.
In dreams we
talk and laugh together.
There I can say
I love you more than ever.
You're gone and I feel
so weary when I'm alone.
Wish you were here
and would come back home.
I'm hurting and
longing for your touch.
Why does parting
have to hurt this much?
You're gone forever
and we are now apart.
I'm filled with pain
that breaks my heart.
You used to playfully
sneak behind the door.
Those lovely eyes I see no more
You're gone and
I terribly miss your voice,
Your laughter that fills the
house with noise
Your absence makes
me feel so blue
My life is empty without you.
Your Cath
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
