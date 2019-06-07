GAME Christopher (Chris) Now that your gone husband

You're gone and all that's left is nothing but memories,

Memories that lead me

to silence and tears,

I miss your arms

that hold me tight,

Your snore that fills

our room at night.



You're gone and I can no longer stare at you as you sleep,

But thank God He

lets me see you as I weep.

In dreams we

talk and laugh together.

There I can say

I love you more than ever.

You're gone and I feel

so weary when I'm alone.

Wish you were here

and would come back home.

I'm hurting and

longing for your touch.

Why does parting

have to hurt this much?

You're gone forever

and we are now apart.

I'm filled with pain

that breaks my heart.

You used to playfully

sneak behind the door.

Those lovely eyes I see no more

You're gone and

I terribly miss your voice,

Your laughter that fills the

house with noise

Your absence makes

me feel so blue

My life is empty without you.

Your Cath Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019