GAME Christopher (Chris) Dad,

You never complained about the pain or discomfort,

Your response was always

" I am fine"

I remember at an early age you telling me how people don't want to know about ailments, they are just being polite,

I have remembered that and followed your example.

You lost your battle with cancer but you are in God's hands now,

My only regret is that Joshua did not get to know you more,

I will be sharing stories with him.

God bless you.

We love and miss you xx

Christopher, Adrian and Joshua Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019