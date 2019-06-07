Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Christopher Game Notice
GAME Christopher Paul (Chris) Surrounded by Divine Grace and fortified with the rights of the
Holy Mother Church,
His gentle soul left this world on Saturday 25th May 2019
at St Catherine's Hospice
with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Catherine,
A loving Brother to Lillian.
Cherished dad to Stephen, Christopher, Paul and Mark.
Precious father in law to Jane, Darren, Adrian and Lynette Beloved grandad to Emma, Abigail, Danny, Joshua, Luke and Tani and an adored Great Grandad,
He was one in a million and
he will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will be held at 11:30am on Friday 14th June 2019 at Sacred Hearts Church, Ashton followed by committal at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, Donations if required to
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeral care
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Ashton, Preston
PR2 2LQ
Tel:01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
