FRY Christopher Bryan
'Chris' The family of the late Chris wish to thank to all relatives & friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations made to 'Diabetes UK'.
Thank you to Rev Pat Belshaw
for a lovely service at St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge.
Thank you also to everyone who attended the service and for their support on the day.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019