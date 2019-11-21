|
FRY On 16th November 2019
Peacefully in hospital
Christopher Bryan
'Chris'
Aged 63 Years.
The beloved husband of Julie,
dearly loved dad of Philip,
much loved by Lydia,
dear brother of Lyz,
Harry (deceased),
Mel, Lynn & George,
much loved brother in law & uncle,
close friend of Neil, Veronica, Rachel & Liam,
sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge
on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.45 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Diabetes UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019