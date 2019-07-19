Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Farrell

Notice Condolences

Christopher Farrell Notice
FARRELL Christopher Peacefully in Chorley Hospital
on 10th July 2019,
Chris,
Aged 78 years.
Much loved brother of Joe
and Tony, loving uncle of
Linda, Andy and Anto.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 10.30am, followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Chris
are welcome and benefit
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.