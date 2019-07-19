|
|
|
FARRELL Christopher Peacefully in Chorley Hospital
on 10th July 2019,
Chris,
Aged 78 years.
Much loved brother of Joe
and Tony, loving uncle of
Linda, Andy and Anto.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 10.30am, followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Chris
are welcome and benefit
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019