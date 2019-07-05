Home

Broughton Christopher John
(Chris) Carol and the family of the late Chris Broughton would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many cards of condolence and kind words of comfort
at this sad time.
Grateful thanks for the donations received which will benefit the Rosemere Cancer Unit.
Special thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to
Rev. Katherine Bland for her kind ministrations and to the team at Neal Buckley's for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
