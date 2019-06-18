|
|
|
BROUGHTON Christopher John
(Chris) Peacefully in hospital on
13th June 2019, aged 63 years.
Beloved partner of
Carol and families
God saw you getting tired
and a cure was not to be.
So he put his arms around you
and whispered "Come to Me".
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands now rest.
God broke our hearts
to prove to us
He only takes the best.
Funeral service at
Longton Methodist Church on
Monday 24th June at 1pm,
followed by committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More