Osborne Christine The family of the late Christine would like to thank everyone who joined them to celebrate Chris's life and their kind donations to St Catherine's Hospice in her memory.
A special thank you to David Cowburn Funeral Directors who helped make the day as personal to her as she wanted. Also to the staff of St Catherine's Hospice and Routes Care Agency for all their amazing care which helped Chris and her the family immensely.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019