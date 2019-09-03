Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Christine Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Christine Margaret Peacefully on 28th August 2019
at her home, aged 76 years,
Chris

The beloved wife of John,
much loved mum to Julie, Gail, Fiona, John, Alan and Sue,
and a dearly loved mother-in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma.

The Funeral Service will take
place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice. At Chris' request please feel free to wear a splash of colour and not black.

All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019
