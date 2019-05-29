Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:30
St Andrew's Parish Church
Longton
Christine Ferguson Notice
Ferguson Christine Sarah Suddenly but peacefully at home on 19th May, aged 70 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Tom and Jenny (both deceased), loving sister of Marian (deceased) and Peter, sister in law to Olive, aunty of Robert and Silvana, Allison and Chris, great aunty of Miles and Iain and dear friend to many.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Longton on Tuesday 4th June at 11.30am, followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
