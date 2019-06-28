|
|
|
KENYON Peacefully, on 24th June 2019,
in hospital
CHRISTINA
Aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Arthur,
will be very sadly missed by her children Julia, Nicola, Michael
and Marina and a dear
mother-in-law and nana.
Funeral Service at
St. Mary's Church, Chipping, on Thursday 4th July at 9.30 a.m. followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
"You can wear a coloured frock and a flower in your hair".
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'MIND' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019