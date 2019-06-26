|
|
|
Game Chris Cath and family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind thoughts, cards, flowers, masses and donations received following the sad passing of my darling husband Chris.
Also thank you to the
Care Team, District Nurses,
St Catherine's Hospice, Family GP and Father Francis and Revd.
Chris Barwise for their help and such a dignified service.
Thank you also to Browns Funerals for looking after us so well.
God bless you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
Read More