|
|
|
Burke Charlotte Clare Our wonderful, kind, caring
and loving granddaughter died peacefully on 2nd December with her Mummy and Daddy by her side in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).
Charlotte is survived by her beloved and devoted family; mummy Rachael, daddy Adrian, little brother Thomas,
baby sister Mia
and grandparents, Joan and Steve Crookes and Clare Burke.
She was also a much loved niece and cousin.
Charlotte's funeral mass will take place on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 15.30 GMT at
St Francis Xavier Church, Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to support Dr. Tasian's Leukaemia and Down Syndrome research at CHOP, PO Box 781352 , Philadelphia, PA, 19178, online at https://give.chop.edu checking the "in honour or in memory of" box and type Charlotte Burke when making your donations. We believe that through Charlotte and her treatment team, there will be a cure to childhood leukaemia.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019