Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30
St Michael's Parish Church
Hoole
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wells

Notice Condolences

Charles Wells Notice
WELLS Charles Henry Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by family,
on 19th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved and loving husband for 60 years of Susanne (Anne), dearly loved father of Jane and Robert, dear father-in-law of Jack and loving grandfather of
Jake, Joshua and Charlotte.
Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.