WELLS Charles Henry Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by family,
on 19th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved and loving husband for 60 years of Susanne (Anne), dearly loved father of Jane and Robert, dear father-in-law of Jack and loving grandfather of
Jake, Joshua and Charlotte.
Funeral service and interment at St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
