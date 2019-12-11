|
|
|
WALSH Charles William
(Charlie) Passed away peacefully in
Longton Nursing Home on the
5th December 2019,
aged 95 years.
Devoted husband of Sylvia,
dearly loved dad of John, Phil
and Alison, a loving grandpa
and great grandpa.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham.
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019