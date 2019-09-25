|
|
|
KING Charles Sadly, following a short illness on
15th September 2019, surrounded by family members at home, peacefully passed away,
aged 95 years.
Husband of the late Alma,
Father to Hazel, Sylvia and Lindsay,
son-in-law of Jamie, Robert and Noel, grandfather of Laura, Eleanor, Matthew,
Patrick and Elizabeth and
great grandfather of Alexander.
He will be sorely missed,
rest in peace Charles.
The funeral service shall be held at St. Christopher's Church, Lea, Preston, on Friday 27th September at 2.00pm followed by
the committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Donations in memory of
Charles may be gifted to
benefit the church.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton,
Preston PR2 1HY.
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019