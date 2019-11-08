Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hobson

Notice Condolences

Charles Hobson Notice
HOBSON Peacefully, on 31st October 2019,
CHARLES STANLEY (STAN)
Aged 93 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Aileen, loving dad of Janet and David, father-in-law of Jackie
and grandad to Simon,
Neil, Erin and Alex.
Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Friday 15th November at
12.30 p.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished maybe sent for 'Emmanuel Parish Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -